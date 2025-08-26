Best Esports Stocks To Watch Today – August 26th

Sphere Entertainment, PENN Entertainment, and Insight Enterprises are the three Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are publicly traded shares of companies operating in the competitive video-gaming industry—this includes professional teams, tournament organizers, game developers, streaming platforms and hardware manufacturers. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to rapidly growing revenue streams from sponsorships, media rights, advertising and merchandise in esports, while assuming the sector’s characteristic volatility and technology-driven risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

Recommended Stories