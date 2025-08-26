Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and traded as high as $21.49. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 16,726 shares traded.

Barings Corporate Investors Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88.

Barings Corporate Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors

About Barings Corporate Investors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCI. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter valued at $5,128,000. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter valued at $5,088,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter valued at $2,330,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 39.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000.

(Get Free Report)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

