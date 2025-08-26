Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.26, Zacks reports. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.25%.

Bank Of Montreal Stock Down 0.9%

BMO opened at $113.6670 on Tuesday. Bank Of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average of $103.66.

Get Bank Of Montreal alerts:

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 87.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bank Of Montreal in the second quarter worth $1,018,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 166.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 411,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,518,000 after purchasing an additional 256,755 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 5,614.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Bank Of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMO

About Bank Of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.