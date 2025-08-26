AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,420,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 619,483 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $96,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 15,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

