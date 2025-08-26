ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX Holdings Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,900,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 537,564 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of ASE Technology worth $42,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 27,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Stock Up 0.4%

ASX stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

ASE Technology Increases Dividend

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.44 billion. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 230.0%. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.32%.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

