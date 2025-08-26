Aristides Capital LLC Reduces Position in Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM

Aristides Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 13,638.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 18.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 76.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $226,000.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. Verra Mobility Corp has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

