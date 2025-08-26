Aristides Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,519,000. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.84 and a beta of 3.36. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11.

Nebius Group ( NASDAQ:NBIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.60 million. Analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBIS. Arete began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

