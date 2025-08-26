Aristides Capital LLC Increases Position in CTS Corporation $CTS

Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 5,999.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. CTS Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.65 million. CTS had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. CTS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTS Corporation will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.55%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Featured Stories

