Aristides Capital LLC Has $5.04 Million Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation $TYG

Aristides Capital LLC lowered its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,151 shares during the period. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure makes up 1.5% of Aristides Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Ground Capital acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 256,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 86,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%.

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 1,500,000 shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

