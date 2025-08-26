Aristides Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Laureate Education $LAUR

Aristides Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAUR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,060,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,081,000 after buying an additional 387,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 22.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,150,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,968,000 after buying an additional 388,143 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 6.6% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,816,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,142,000 after buying an additional 112,492 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at $36,637,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,663,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after buying an additional 263,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAUR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Laureate Education Stock Down 0.1%

LAUR stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 16.41%.The firm had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Laureate Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

