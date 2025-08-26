Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Acquired by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $133.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.78. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $141.99.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,823,574 shares of company stock worth $721,676,802 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

