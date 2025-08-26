Ansell Limited (ANN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 28th

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.436 per share on Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 126.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 32.9% increase from Ansell’s previous final dividend of $0.33.
Ansell Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24.
Ansell Company Profile
