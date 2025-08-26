AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU Stock Position Lessened by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,196 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $30,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AU has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:AU opened at $54.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The mining company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 610.0%. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

