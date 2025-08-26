Analysts Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target at $114.44

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.4375.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $117.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.72. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $144.16.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $58,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,281,258. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 189.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.