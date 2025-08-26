Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) PT at C$79.68

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$79.68.
EIF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$73.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$65.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.
The firm also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.42%.
Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.
