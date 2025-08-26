Analysts Set Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX) Target Price at $31.67

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.6667.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTMX. Barclays boosted their target price on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

Get Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

VTMX opened at $27.9950 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 147.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $30.07.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,251,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.