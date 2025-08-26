Amphenol Corporation $APH is J. Stern & Co. LLP’s 8th Largest Position

J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 845,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,421 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up 5.3% of J. Stern & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. J. Stern & Co. LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $55,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. The trade was a 38.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,111,848 shares of company stock worth $110,832,535. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.62.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $109.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

