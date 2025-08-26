American Outdoor Brands, Inc. $AOUT Stake Lowered by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOUT. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 116,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 158,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $10.1450 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $129.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1,013.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76.

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $61.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOUT. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

