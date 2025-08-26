AlphaQuest LLC Has $656,000 Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,154 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,641,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,943,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,037 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after acquiring an additional 387,424 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,843,892 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,696,396,000 after acquiring an additional 233,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $380,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,060,455 shares in the company, valued at $100,997,734.20. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,966 shares of company stock valued at $9,858,673. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day moving average is $95.49. The stock has a market cap of $767.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.57 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

