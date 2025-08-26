Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Allot in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Allot alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Allot

Allot Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. Allot has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.34 million, a P/E ratio of -165.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Allot had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Allot will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Allot in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allot in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allot in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allot in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allot in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

About Allot

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.