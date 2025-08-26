Alliance Aviation Services (ASX:AQZ) Insider Bernard Campbell Purchases 19,231 Shares

Alliance Aviation Services Limited (ASX:AQZ – Get Free Report) insider Bernard Campbell bought 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.60 per share, with a total value of A$50,000.60.

Alliance Aviation Services Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $415.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Alliance Aviation Services alerts:

Alliance Aviation Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, November 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 115.0%. Alliance Aviation Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

Alliance Aviation Services Company Profile

Alliance Aviation Services Limited provides contract, charter, and allied aviation services in Australia and internationally. The company offers specialized aviation services, including aircraft wet leasing, dry leasing, airport management, aircraft trading, parts sales, engine leasing, and engineering services for airlines and clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Aviation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Aviation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.