Alight, Inc. $ALIT Shares Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,750 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Alight were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alight by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alight by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alight by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 60,909 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alight by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 258,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alight by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 294,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alight from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Alight from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

Alight Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 50.37%.The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.24%.

Alight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.