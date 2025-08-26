Alexander Scott Purchases 44 Shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott acquired 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 346 per share, with a total value of £152.24.

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Alexander Scott acquired 40 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 per share, for a total transaction of £148.80.

On Monday, June 23rd, Alexander Scott purchased 49 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 305 per share, with a total value of £149.45.

IntegraFin Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 349 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 342.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 327.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 263 and a 1 year high of GBX 414. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IHP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 380 to GBX 440 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 360 to GBX 425 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IntegraFin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 423.75.

IntegraFin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

