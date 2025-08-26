Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB) to Issue Dividend of $0.49

Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4889 per share on Monday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 2.9% increase from Alerian MLP ETN’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Alerian MLP ETN Stock Down 0.7%

Alerian MLP ETN stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,090. Alerian MLP ETN has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.

Insider Activity at Alerian MLP ETN

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of Alerian MLP ETN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Alerian MLP ETN

Alerian MLP ETN Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETN by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETN by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alerian MLP ETN by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,031,000.

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

