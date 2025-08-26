Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB) to Issue Dividend of $0.49

Alerian MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4889 per share on Monday, September 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 2.9% increase from Alerian MLP ETN’s previous dividend of $0.48.
Alerian MLP ETN Stock Down 0.7%
Alerian MLP ETN stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,090. Alerian MLP ETN has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78.
Insider Activity at Alerian MLP ETN
Institutional Trading of Alerian MLP ETN
Alerian MLP ETN Company Profile
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
