Air Lease Corporation $AL is Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Air Lease makes up approximately 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Air Lease worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Air Lease by 18,200.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 335,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 333,436 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $52,000. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.0% during the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 199,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth $3,661,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 38.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In other news, EVP David Beker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,048.80. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of AL opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. Air Lease Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Air Lease had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

