Aflac Incorporated $AFL Stock Position Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,108,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 1.0%

AFL stock opened at $107.3840 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 52.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.00 target price on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.15.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

