Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,455,000 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR $AUTL

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,045,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455,000 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 1,094.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUTL. Wall Street Zen raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.12.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

AUTL stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $1.1050 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $425.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autolus Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.