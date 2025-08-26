Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Maze Therapeutics, Inc. $MAZE

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Maze Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAZE opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19.

Maze Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MAZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Maze Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel, small molecule precision medicines for patients living with renal, cardiovascular and related metabolic diseases, including obesity. We are advancing a pipeline using our Compass platform, which allows us to identify and characterize genetic variants in disease and then link those variants to the biological pathways that drive disease in specific patient groups through a process we refer to as variant functionalization.

