Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Invests $1.27 Million in 89BIO $ETNB

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of 89BIO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in 89BIO by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 89BIO by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 89BIO by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 60,075 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in 89BIO by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in 89BIO by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get 89BIO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 89BIO news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $115,280.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 309,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,191.28. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

89BIO Price Performance

ETNB stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.28. 89BIO has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 15.19, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 89BIO will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald raised 89BIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on 89BIO from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 89BIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on ETNB

89BIO Profile

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89BIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89BIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.