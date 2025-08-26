Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 100,000 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. $RPTX

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,638 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,144,950.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 85,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $4.0695. The company has a market cap of $67.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

