Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

ADDYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adidas in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adidas Stock Down 2.4%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adidas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Adidas by 13,801.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 124,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 123,797 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Adidas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adidas by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adidas has a 1 year low of $94.3301 and a 1 year high of $137.7299. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day moving average is $117.44.

Adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Adidas had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Equities analysts expect that Adidas will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Featured Stories

