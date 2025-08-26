62,189 Shares in OppFi Inc. $OPFI Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in OppFi by 393.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OppFi by 29.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi in the first quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi in the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in OppFi by 95.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OppFi

In other OppFi news, CFO Pamela D. Johnson sold 5,495 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $73,687.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,883.70. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 9,030 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $121,092.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 185,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,758.06. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,055,699 shares of company stock worth $12,935,298. Insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of OppFi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OppFi in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

OppFi Price Performance

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.71. OppFi Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $17.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $142.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. OppFi had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.83%. Equities research analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

