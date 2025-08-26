30,901 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 212,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $3,003,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $132.4850 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average of $121.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

