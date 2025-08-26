238,842 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 238,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,000. Kinder Morgan makes up about 0.7% of FORA Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,793,000 after purchasing an additional 794,388 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Burney Co. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 133.5% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after acquiring an additional 252,736 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 35.2% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after acquiring an additional 609,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 402.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.7%

KMI opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,275.32. This represents a 20.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,180. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

