20,408 Shares in Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB Bought by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 127.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 63.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 31.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $581,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,706.52. This represents a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rupal S. Hollenbeck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $159,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,966 shares in the company, valued at $509,664.68. This represents a 23.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Shares of BLKB opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.32. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $88.95.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a positive return on equity of 61.72%. The business had revenue of $281.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackbaud has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

