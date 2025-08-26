2,004 Shares in Matson, Inc. $MATX Acquired by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Matson by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Matson by 676.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 769 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Matson by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MATX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Matson Stock Performance

MATX opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.91. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $169.12. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.74. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $830.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $114,777.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,703.54. This represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $55,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,136.68. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

