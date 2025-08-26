194,950 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. $WBA Purchased by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 194,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,924 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 272,895 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 189,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,040,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 4.07%.The business had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

