115,650 Shares in DMC Global $BOOM Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOMFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 115,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.56% of DMC Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 115,015 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 30,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DMC Global by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,129 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $139.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 17.54%.The firm had revenue of $155.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. DMC Global has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DMC Global from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Zacks Research downgraded DMC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DMC Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

