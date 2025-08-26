10,969 Shares in IBEX Limited $IBEX Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.08% of IBEX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IBEX by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IBEX by 8,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in IBEX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IBEX by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 76,302 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in IBEX by 267.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IBEX news, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,990. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $140,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,312 shares in the company, valued at $64,759.12. The trade was a 68.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,220 shares of company stock worth $2,069,150 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $32.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on IBEX shares. Baird R W lowered shares of IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

