Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.00, but opened at $66.00. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $66.00, with a volume of 110 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZLDPF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zealand Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.07 and a current ratio of 25.10.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $16.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.72 by ($0.66). Zealand Pharma A/S had a return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 73.90%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.