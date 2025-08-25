XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives $138.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on XPO from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPO from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on XPO from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.
XPO stock opened at $137.4040 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.95.
XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. XPO had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 4.32%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.
