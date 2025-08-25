Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Wellgistics Health Stock Performance

WGRX stock opened at $0.9450 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Wellgistics Health has a 12-month low of $0.6150 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93.

Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter.

About Wellgistics Health

Founded in 2022, Wellgistics Health is a holding company for various existing and planned strategic businesses centered around pharmaceuticals and healthcare services. As a micro health ecosystem, our portfolio of companies consists of a pharmacy, wholesale operations, and a technology division with a novel platform for hub and clinical services.

