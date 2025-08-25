WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 33,771 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 514,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,771 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 4.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 45,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,273,550.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $171,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 232,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,545.20. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,842 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,180 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.6%

KMI opened at $26.6680 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

