WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corporation $ASC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned 0.11% of Ardmore Shipping worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 545.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 0.7%

ASC stock opened at $11.4550 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.05. Ardmore Shipping Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $19.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.92 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.48%.The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Corporation will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 263.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous dividend of $0.05. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fearnley Fonds raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASC

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.