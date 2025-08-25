Wall Street Zen Upgrades Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) to Buy

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $95.5120 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average of $83.16. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $103.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The company’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

