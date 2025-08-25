Wall Street Zen Upgrades Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of MRTN opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 0.98. Marten Transport has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.09 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Marten Transport

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,745,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,640,000 after acquiring an additional 508,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,135,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,739,000 after acquiring an additional 63,916 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,355,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,584,000 after acquiring an additional 199,690 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 6.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,087,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,115,000 after acquiring an additional 126,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

