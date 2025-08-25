Wall Street Zen Upgrades ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) to “Strong-Buy”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

ATRenew Trading Down 2.3%

RERE stock opened at $4.5450 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. ATRenew has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.20.

Get ATRenew alerts:

ATRenew declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATRenew

About ATRenew

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RERE. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.