Wall Street Zen Downgrades First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) to Sell

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FHN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Horizon from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Shares of FHN opened at $22.5110 on Friday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $830.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 38,010 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $843,822.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 550,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,210,244.20. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $228,841.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 342,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,634.75. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 115.3% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 873.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 156.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 57.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

