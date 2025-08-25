Virtus Advisers LLC Takes $298,000 Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. $SXC

Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,435 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,256,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 55,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,862 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 306,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

NYSE SXC opened at $7.5680 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.10. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.99%.The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

