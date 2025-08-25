Virtus Advisers LLC Takes $189,000 Position in Orion Office REIT Inc. $ONL

Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 88,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Orion Office REIT by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 293,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

NYSE ONL opened at $2.7850 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.31 million for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 50.67%.

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 396.0%. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.76%.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

